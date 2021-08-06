yelp

Yelp adding whether businesses require COVID vaccines to listings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can then filter their searches for businesses by those attributes, CNN reported.

Only businesses themselves can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp said it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It said it will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID health safety measures they enforce, instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.
