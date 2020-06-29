car crash

Bay Area rapper Young Curt killed in Contra Costa County car crash

BYRON, Calif. -- A 27-year-old man died after a rollover crash off Byron Highway in eastern Contra Costa County early Monday morning, according to officials.

The Contra Costa Coroner's Office identified him as 27-year-old Curtis Denton Jr. from Antioch, better known as prominent Bay Area rapper Young Kurt, according to The Mercury News.



Around 2 a.m., officers responded to Byron Highway just north of Holey Road and found Denton lying on the dirt shoulder outside of a 2019 Dodge Charger.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Antioch, but died of his injuries there, CHP said.

Investigators determined that Denton was speeding southbound on Byron Highway and didn't navigate a turn in the roadway, striking the dirt shoulder and rolling the vehicle over several times.

He apparently was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the sunroof.

Fans and celebrities took to Twitter to express their remorse of Denton's death. Many described him as a Bay Area legend, who pioneered the rap scene from the Bay Area to Los Angeles.





Authorities have not yet determined if impairment was a factor, and are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980
