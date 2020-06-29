Bay Area rapper Young Curt killed in Contra Costa County car crash

The Contra Costa Coroner's Office identified him as 27-year-old Curtis Denton Jr. from Antioch, better known as prominent Bay Area rapper Young Kurt, according to The Mercury News.
June 25, 2020
Around 2 a.m., officers responded to Byron Highway just north of Holey Road and found Denton lying on the dirt shoulder outside of a 2019 Dodge Charger.
He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Antioch, but died of his injuries there, CHP said.
Investigators determined that Denton was speeding southbound on Byron Highway and didn't navigate a turn in the roadway, striking the dirt shoulder and rolling the vehicle over several times.
He apparently was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the sunroof.
Fans and celebrities took to Twitter to express their remorse of Denton's death. Many described him as a Bay Area legend, who pioneered the rap scene from the Bay Area to Los Angeles.
wowowowow— Kehlani (@Kehlani) June 29, 2020
RIP Young Curt 🙏🏼
Rest In Peace to Young Curt a Bay Area legend 🙏🏾— ill yaya (@kamaiyah) June 29, 2020
RIP YOUNG CURT ! A Bay Area Pioneer who never got his credit . He influenced slang & production from the bay all the way down to LA artists who got on the wave— GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) June 29, 2020
Authorities have not yet determined if impairment was a factor, and are still investigating.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980