Coronavirus California

Restrictions rolled back on youth sports, allowing more tournaments, travel

By Matt Boone
EMBED <>More Videos

Rules on travel, spectators updated for recreational sports

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Further loosening restrictions on youth and adult recreational sports, the California Department of Public Health updated its guidelines on travel and spectators Tuesday.

Before the change, recreational and high school sports teams were only allowed to travel to counties directly adjacent to them, restricting the ability to travel to tournaments or even play teams from other parts of the region.

Now, teams can travel anywhere in the state as long as they are playing against another team from California.

RELATED: Bay Area youth athletic coaches can get vaccinated, depending on the county

Rules on spectators have also been adjusted. Now, outdoor youth sports will follow the same guidelines for spectators as other live events and performances which have capacity limits depending on the county's tier.

"I'm doing a lot better being able to see my teammates and classmates," said 6th grader Anna Motes who plays for Exceleration Volleyball in Martinez.

For indoor sports, spectators will be limited to immediate family members.

RELATED: 'Surreal almost': Football returns to Oakland Unified high schools after pandemic delay

"We definitely get a lot of energy with the parents cheering," said 14-year-old Ranessa Rualo. "It's a little harder without all the energy the parents bring."

Her team has gone through several periods in which they have been unable to practice due to COVID-19 restrictions. They have been able to practice since late January, but competitions have been limited.

"I'm hoping we get more tournaments and playing time, we haven't gotten much of that," said Motes.

RELATED: All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in California, advocacy group announces

Coach, parent and owner of Exceleration Jeremy Swann says he hopes the changing regulations will also allow them to compete more, though many of the major tournaments have already been canceled or postponed.

"There's going to be a little scramble to see where we can play and hopefully fill in a tournament day here and there," said Swann.




Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmartinezcoronavirus californiahigh school sportscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19children's healthchildrenhigh schoolathletesschoolstudent safetyschool athleticsstudents
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
COVID updates: United expects travel surge in December
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News