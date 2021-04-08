Restrictions rolled back on youth sports, allowing more tournaments, travel

Before the change, recreational and high school sports teams were only allowed to travel to counties directly adjacent to them, restricting the ability to travel to tournaments or even play teams from other parts of the region.
Now, teams can travel anywhere in the state as long as they are playing against another team from California.
RELATED: Bay Area youth athletic coaches can get vaccinated, depending on the county
Rules on spectators have also been adjusted. Now, outdoor youth sports will follow the same guidelines for spectators as other live events and performances which have capacity limits depending on the county's tier.
"I'm doing a lot better being able to see my teammates and classmates," said 6th grader Anna Motes who plays for Exceleration Volleyball in Martinez.
For indoor sports, spectators will be limited to immediate family members.
RELATED: 'Surreal almost': Football returns to Oakland Unified high schools after pandemic delay
"We definitely get a lot of energy with the parents cheering," said 14-year-old Ranessa Rualo. "It's a little harder without all the energy the parents bring."
Her team has gone through several periods in which they have been unable to practice due to COVID-19 restrictions. They have been able to practice since late January, but competitions have been limited.
"I'm hoping we get more tournaments and playing time, we haven't gotten much of that," said Motes.
RELATED: All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in California, advocacy group announces
Coach, parent and owner of Exceleration Jeremy Swann says he hopes the changing regulations will also allow them to compete more, though many of the major tournaments have already been canceled or postponed.
"There's going to be a little scramble to see where we can play and hopefully fill in a tournament day here and there," said Swann.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic