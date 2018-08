Family, friends remember PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire zone

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

A seventh death has been reported in the battle against the Carr Fire PG&E is mourning the loss of one of its linemen, who was killed in Shasta County. Jairus Ayeta, 21, was on duty when the utility says he was involved in a vehicle accident.Friends say that Ayeta, who everyone called Jay, loved his job working for PG&E. They say he knew the risks of his job but he was dedicated to helping others.PG&E said Ayeta was working near the scene of the Carr Fire in rural Shasta County when tragedy struck. "They were working in dangerous terrain, performing electric power restoration work, when he suffered a fatal injuries associated with a vehicle accident," said company spokesperson Melissa Subbotin.Ayeta was an apprentice lineman who had worked for the company for two years. A native of Uganda, he moved to Santa Rosa with his family several years ago.His cousin, Judith, told ABC7 by phone how proud she was of him. "I was proud, I was so optimistic when he graduated. When he got a job, bought a house, seemed like he was really doing good," she said.A GoFundMe page has been established by friends to help Ayeta's family with expenses during this difficult time. So far, more than $18,000 has been raised.PG&E says it's now reviewing safety measures for all of its crews working in Northern California fire zones.