Society

Crowds fill streets for San Francisco Women's March

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people marched for women in at least a dozen cities Saturday around the Bay Area.

ABC7 was in San Francisco for one of the marches Saturday morning.

RELATED: 'Together we rise:' Tens of thousands take part in Women's Marches across Bay Area

Participants marched from Civic Center Plaza on McCallister Street to the Embarcadero Center.

People held up pro-choice signs and honored the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Black Lives Matter and human rights advocates were also marching in solidarity.

VIDEO: Women's March demonstrators urge vote for change at rallies across the country
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of mostly young women in masks rallied Saturday in the nation's capital and other U.S. cities, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump and his fellow Republican

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotesthuman rightsequal rightswomen
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Women's March 2020 takes place throughout Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
CA is getting 327K doses of Pfizer vaccine; who will get it first?
NorCal nonprofit prepares students with work readiness skills
Show More
This vaccine could reduce 'severity and mortality' of COVID-19
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. issues fines for safety violations
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Houston doctor hugs COVID-19 patient in ICU on Thanksgiving
Boy celebrates birthday with city after losing both parents
More TOP STORIES News