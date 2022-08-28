Person dead on 24th Street Mission BART platform; station remains closed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A dead person on the platform has prompted closure of 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco, the transit agency said Sunday afternoon.

BART says the deceased person was injured. It is unknown at this time how the person died.

BART first tweeted at 1:53 p.m. that trains will not stop at 24th Street Mission station due to a police activity.

The station will remain closed as authorities await for the coroner's office.

MUNI is providing mutual aid between 16th Street and 24th Street stations, and Glen Park stations on buses 14, 14R and 49.

