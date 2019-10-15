4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area Monday night. USGS originally called it a 4.7 but later downgraded it to 4.5.

The USGS says it was centered in Pleasant Hill, Calif. A 2.5 earthquake also hit the same area moments before the 4.5.

Several people felt the shaking throughout the East Bay and San Francisco and even in Santa Cruz.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

This earthquake comes just days before the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscowalnut creekpleasant hillearthquakecontra costa county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area woman says someone took items from lost luggage
I-TEAM: Governor calls for blackout rebates, state orders emergency hearing
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen thief steals Dali piece from San Francisco gallery
Neighbor blocks SF alleyway with plywood to keep homeless, drug dealers out
Family believes body found in SJ is tech CEO daughter
City of Walnut Creek to vote on 30-year plan to transform downtown
Show More
WATCH IN 60: 5 injured in cable car accident, Dali etching stolen from SF gallery, Market St. car ban
What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge when Loma Prieta quake hit
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Watch the new trailer for 'Lady and the Tramp'
Video of detectives confronting Tiffany Li with evidence shown to jurors
More TOP STORIES News