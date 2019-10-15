4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area Monday night. USGS originally called it a 4.7 but later downgraded it to 4.5.The USGS says it was centered in Pleasant Hill, Calif. A 2.5 earthquake also hit the same area moments before the 4.5.Several people felt the shaking throughout the East Bay and San Francisco and even in Santa Cruz.No damage or injuries have been reported.This earthquake comes just days before the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake.