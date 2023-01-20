LIST: Here's when, where to find Cowboys vs. 49ers game watch parties in Bay Area

It's a peak 90s rivalry renewed, here's a preview of this weekend's matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers host longtime rival the Dallas Cowboys Saturday at Levi's Stadium in what may be the most highly-anticipated game of this weekend's NFL playoff matchups.

For those who aren't able to attend the game in person, several watch parties have been set up in San Francisco and San Jose. Here's a rundown of where and when you'll find them:

Location: The Crossing at East Cut

Date: Jan. 22

Doors Open: 2:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

Presented by Bud Light

RSVP here.

Location: San Pedro Social

Date: Jan. 22

Doors Open: 2:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

Presented by Bud Light

RSVP here.

Location: PG BBQ Warehouse

Date: Jan. 22

Doors Open: 4:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

Presented by Incode

RSVP here.

Go here for the latest news and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.

RELATED VIDEOS & STORIES

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live