LIST: Here's when, where to find Cowboys vs. 49ers game watch parties in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers host longtime rival the Dallas Cowboys Saturday at Levi's Stadium in what may be the most highly-anticipated game of this weekend's NFL playoff matchups.
For those who aren't able to attend the game in person, several watch parties have been set up in San Francisco and San Jose. Here's a rundown of where and when you'll find them:
Location: The Crossing at East Cut
Date: Jan. 22
Doors Open: 2:30 p.m.
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.
Presented by Bud Light
Location: San Pedro Social
Date: Jan. 22
Doors Open: 2:30 p.m.
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.
Presented by Bud Light
Location: PG BBQ Warehouse
Date: Jan. 22
Doors Open: 4:30 p.m.
Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.
Presented by Incode
Go here for the latest news and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
RELATED VIDEOS & STORIES
- preview of highly-anticipated matchup between San Francisco and Dallas
- NFL playoffs divisional round: Schedule, previews for AFC, NFC
- Stats, reactions from Brock Purdy's big 49ers playoff debut
- Brock Purdy's 4 TDs lead 49ers to wild-card win over Seahawks
- 49ers' Brock Purdy hopes to join championship fraternity of backup quarterbacks
- 49ers fans enjoy dry wildcard match against Seahawks, followed by post-game downpour
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live