Sonoma Co. urges non-vaccinated residents to avoid large gatherings for July 4

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- People who have not been vaccinated in Sonoma County are being urged to avoid getting together to celebrate the Fourth of July. That's what the county's health officer told The Santa Rosa Press Democrat.Local health officials say nearly 90-percent of new coronavirus cases in the county involve people who are not vaccinated.The county will have fireworks on the fourth, but with a higher aerial display to encourage people to watch from home or at a distance.