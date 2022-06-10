gas prices

Glitch at NorCal gas station gives customers 69 cents a gallon price for hours

Glitch at NorCal gas station lowers price to 69 cents a gallon

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KGO) -- Drivers filling up at one Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova took advantage of a "gas glitch."

A technical error had the pumps cranking out gas for just 69 cents a gallon.

The glitch went on for about three hours allowing one driver to fill up for just $14, then calling friends and family to come do the same.

"I looked at the numbers and it was 69 cents a gallon. So you know what I did, I hit that button and it started pumping and the dollar sign just stayed low?" a lucky driver said.

It turned into a circus within a matter of minutes

Turns out the mistake was a misplaced decimal point on the electronic signs outside the station.

Police say many of the thieves drive to California to sell the stolen gas on the black market.



