Glitch at NorCal gas station gives customers 69 cents a gallon price for hours

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KGO) -- Drivers filling up at one Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova took advantage of a "gas glitch."A technical error had the pumps cranking out gas for just 69 cents a gallon.The glitch went on for about three hours allowing one driver to fill up for just $14, then calling friends and family to come do the same."I looked at the numbers and it was 69 cents a gallon. So you know what I did, I hit that button and it started pumping and the dollar sign just stayed low?" a lucky driver said.It turned into a circus within a matter of minutesTurns out the mistake was a misplaced decimal point on the electronic signs outside the station.