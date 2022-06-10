Glitch at NorCal gas station gives customers 69 cents a gallon price for hours

A technical error had the pumps cranking out gas for just 69 cents a gallon.
The glitch went on for about three hours allowing one driver to fill up for just $14, then calling friends and family to come do the same.
RELATED: NorCal gas station charging nearly $10 a gallon
"I looked at the numbers and it was 69 cents a gallon. So you know what I did, I hit that button and it started pumping and the dollar sign just stayed low?" a lucky driver said.
It turned into a circus within a matter of minutes
Turns out the mistake was a misplaced decimal point on the electronic signs outside the station.
VIDEO: Thieves modifying trucks to steal thousands of dollars worth of gas, police say