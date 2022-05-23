AAPI leaders, visionaries celebrated at inaugural Gold House's Gold Gala in LA

As A Gold House A100 awardee in 2021, ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim was invited as a guest to the inaugural Gold Gala in Los Angeles. It was apparent to her this wasn't just any awards ceremony glittering with Hollywood stars. This was a celebration to recognize Asian American, Pacific Islander visionaries and leaders across tech, fashion, media, sports, and much more.
RELATED: ABC7's Dion Lim makes Gold House's list of 100 Most Impactful Asians
At Downtown LA's Vibiana, the gold carpet was rolled out for 100+ AAPI individuals being honored. Press lined the walkway as awardees like actress Michelle Yeoh, Olympian Chloe Kim, Marvel movie leading man Simu Liu, Classpass CEO Payal Kadakia, Activist and politician Michelle Wu and Doordash CEO Tony Xu and more made their way into the venue.
Many shared messages of gratitude for the recognition, and echoed sentiments of finally feeling seen as Asian Americans.
"We have so many stories to tell in our own way with our own voices. So I am so happy to see this. This is a long time coming," said Michelle Yeoh.
VIDEO: Our America: Because I Am
Director of Crazy Rich Asians, Jon M. Chu gave a shout-out to his family's Bay Area restaurant, Mr. Chu's and shared this inspirational message:
"Seeing all of these amazingly talented people and they're all storytellers and creative and contributing our own way and we are loud and proud and we're here to stay. I hope you get to follow your dreams," said Chu.
"We all come from different threads, even our parents come from different threads. Of India, or Asia and what matters is to find the roots of that and to express who we are no matter how we connected to it," said Payal Kadakia, who showed off her modernized lehenga, an ode to her Indian heritage.
Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount and Nickelodeon animation remembered when she was growing up she couldn't imagine being in the position she is in today.
VIDEO: ABC7's Dion Lim, AAPI leaders and visionaries visit White House
"Never in a million years. I take it so seriously in delivering authentic stories for kids and families. I remember when I was young and the first time I saw an Asian American was on Star Trek, I was so empowered...I always remember that feeling as a child, that's why I love my job, I get to deliver that kind of empowerment to people around the globe," said Naito.
For a full list of Gold House award recipients visit GoldHouse.org.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live