ABC News Studios' 'Truth and Lies' returns to delve into 3 chilling, high-profile cases

Thursday, January 25, 2024 5:09PM
ABC's 'Truth and Lies' examines Gilgo Beach serial killings
From an infamous crime to a catastrophic event to an elusive cult. ABC News Studios' acclaimed documentary series, "Truth and Lies," is back with three new episodes that reveal hidden truths and untold accounts.
Each two-hour episode is an in-depth look behind the scenes of these chilling events.

The first episode chronicles the twists and turns into the decade-long investigation to find the Long Island serial killer.

The second episode unfolds the tragic story of entrepreneur Stockton Rush, his vision for an innovative submersible that would take adventurous tourists down to the Titanic wreckage, and his ill-fated voyage.

The final episode delves into the polygamist Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) community and the controversial life of their leader, Warren Jeffs, who still proves dangerous even behind bars.

The first episode of "Truth & Lies: The Hunted" airs Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on ABC and the next day on Hulu. Additional episodes air on Thursdays in February.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.

