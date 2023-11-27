Voices were raised in support of a cease-fire in Gaza from the steps of Alameda City Hall.

Alameda vigil calls for 'cease-fire, join for justice, and plan for peace' in Gaza

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Voices were raised in support of a cease-fire in Gaza from the steps of Alameda City Hall on Sunday.

"It's really important for me to stand up and say, 'not in my name,'" Eve Gordon, an Alameda resident said.

Gordon says as Jewish American woman her voice needs to be heard.

"This is not the way forward for us as a Jewish people, it's not the way forward for our world, that we need to stand together," Gordon said.

The protests come as a brief pause to the violence in Gaza takes effect while hostages are exchanged.

A local family from Bosnia was there with flowers in hand.

"I'm from Sarajevo so I know exactly how it looks to be without food, without electricity, without heating, without anything," Dzevahirs Ahmetsphahic, another Alameda resident said.

"I myself am a Bosnian war refugee...I was born in 1993 in the midst of a war into a besieged city," Lejla Ahmetspahic said as she fought back tears.

And that personal experience, she says, is more than compelling enough to get out in support.

"I wanted to come out and show my support because we can't keep turning a blind eye to the atrocities that are happening," Lejla Ahmetspahic said.

Amina Hakim, one of the event organizers said that it's personal to her friends too.

One of dozens arrested during the Bay Bridge protest was a mom that was stuck in traffic headed into San Francisco for work.

"Friends that I grew up with, have expressed to me directly the gruesome examples that they've lived through," Hakim said.

Hakim says it's heartwarming to see a large and diverse crowd coming out in support.

"Just people from all walks of life come together for a common goal," she said. "That is, call for a cease-fire, join for justice, and plan for peace."

TARA CAMPBELL: "Is the four-day cease-fire giving you hope that there's going to be some peace soon."

EVE GORDON: "I mean, it's a start. Of course, that's my deep, deep and sincere hope that we will find a way forward."

