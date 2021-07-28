police officer

Antioch police to be equipped with body and dash cams

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Antioch police to be equipped with body and dash cams

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- The Antioch City Council has voted to equip its police officers with body cameras, according to a post on city councilmember Mike Barbanica's Facebook page.

Some of the cameras were handed out first thing Wednesday, according to Barbanica. Dash cams will also be arriving soon for officers in the department.

RELATED: Antioch resident shot, killed during 'landlord-tenant dispute'

Barbanica recently posted a video calling for an increase in the number of police officers in Antioch by 2.5% each year until the city reaches the California state standard of nearly 1.5 officers per 1,000 residents.

RELATED: Former Sen. Barbara Boxer recounts attack near her Oakland apartment: 'Knew I was in big trouble'

The proposed goal would give Antioch 170 police officers on the force. The department currently has 115 sworn officers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
antiochsafetypolice chasecrimepolice camerapolice shootingofficer involved shootingpolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER
Officer shoots man while responding to family dispute in Napa
California enacts several criminal justice reforms into law
UK police officer gets life for abducting, raping, killing woman
Rookie SJ police officer rescues man trapped in burning car
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News