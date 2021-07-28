Antioch police to be equipped with body and dash cams

Some of the cameras were handed out first thing Wednesday, according to Barbanica. Dash cams will also be arriving soon for officers in the department.
Barbanica recently posted a video calling for an increase in the number of police officers in Antioch by 2.5% each year until the city reaches the California state standard of nearly 1.5 officers per 1,000 residents.
The proposed goal would give Antioch 170 police officers on the force. The department currently has 115 sworn officers.