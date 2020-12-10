San Francisco Asian Art Museum puts ancient artifacts on virtual display as COVID-19 prompts 2nd closure

There is no place in the Bay Area where you can see Asian history and culture on the scale of that on display at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco's Civic center.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: The State of the Arts - how you can help Bay Area museums, performing arts centers
The museum boasts some of the finest - and oldest - pieces of art in the world. 18,000 artworks spanning 6,000 years and every region of Asia.
"Our museum hosts a very rich tradition of Asian art and culture, and the people of Asian descent is about 60% of the world's population," said Jay Xu is director and CEO of the Asian Art Museum. "Asia has so much to offer."
The museum just wrapped up a massive new expansion project -- adding an outdoor courtyard and several massive new murals. However, that art just teases people of what is inside, the official opening of the expansion is on hold, as the pandemic limits museum operations.
"I think that we are creating something that will very much, will be appreciated by our community," said Xu.
RELATED: 5 Bay Area counties enacting stay-at-home order starting Sunday, not waiting for state's timeline
The museum closed when shelter-in-place rules closed museums across the Bay Area.
It reopened to visitors in October, allowing a limited number of guests at a time.
Knowing visitors could be cut-off again, the museum is making some of their collection available online.
"We were lucky to be able to sustain our engagement with our audiences through a virtual museum for nearly 7 months," said Xu.
Providing insights into Asian culture and conversations about some of their most prized exhibits, and behind the scenes glimpses of what it takes to preserve this collection.
RELATED: San Francisco's de Young Museum reopens after being closed for 6 months
The museum couldn't provide exact numbers of what they've lost so far, but it says the losses are in the millions of dollars.
The Asian Art Museum isn't buckling under the pressure of the pandemic, they see the future in much of their ageless collection.
After all, many of the pieces on display here have already seen governments come and go, survived wars, famine, and yes, pandemics too.
"No great art was created without a struggle, with that transcends our limits, transcends our circumstances, and to find beauty out of a hardship," said Xu.
The museum is currently closed, but visitors can still help. To donate to the Asian Art Museum To donate to the Asian Art Museum click here.
To become a member of the museum click here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic