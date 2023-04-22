AASEG announced a big development plan to change the Coliseum site into an area with new affordable housing, restaurants and office spaces.

Here's what new developments could come to Oakland Coliseum with A's leaving

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Developers with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group say they still have big plans for the Oakland Coliseum site. Even with the A's anticipated move to Las Vegas, they think the site can turn the community into something great.

"A lot of what we are doing is taking advantage of that blessing of location that it has," said Alan Dones, a developer connected with AASEG. "Sites that big and that connected just has potential to do those kinds of things and bring about recovery and economic growth."

Earlier this year, AASEG announced a big development plan to change the Coliseum site into an area with new affordable housing, restaurants and office spaces, and new sports and entertainment venues. The A's own part of the coliseum site, but Dones says AASEG is ready to move forward with plans. They believe it can change the whole community.

"We have a lot interested parties already," he said. "It's not only the opportunity to invest, but a great opportunity to earn returns -- but to do it in a manner that brings about equity and inclusion."

Long-time Oakland sports fans say the city and residents deserve a major sports team.

"It is really a tragedy the A's are leaving, and after losing the Warriors and losing the Raiders, this is depressing as well," said Chris Dobbins, with the group Save Oakland Sports. "It is probably the best site in the state of California. We don't have that much land anywhere, next to BART, a major thoroughfare, 880. There is nothing going to be there."

If the A's do finalize a deal to move to Las Vegas, The Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul will be the only two remaining professional sports teams in Oakland, and they play in the 2nd division of professional soccer. Dones says the development will change the area.

"We are going to build a little city there, if you will," Dones said. "It is going to create housing and it is going to create jobs and small business opportunities."

