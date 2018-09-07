GHOST SHIP FIRE

Attorneys speak out after date set for Oakland Ghost Ship trial

Tony Serra and Curtis Briggs are seen in Oakland, Calif. on Sept. 7, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A trial date has now been set for the Ghost Ship criminal trial. Jury selection is set to begin in early April of next year. This comes just a month after an Oakland judge threw out a plea agreement that called for relatively short prison sentences for defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris.

"They want a trial, they're going to get a trial!" said Tony Serra, lead attorney for Ghost Ship defendant Derick Almena.

"We'll be going after the landlord, the slumlord, we'll be going after the fire department, we'll be going after child protective services, we'll be going after the sheriff, we'll be going after Oakland police," said Serra, after Judge James Cramer set April 2 as the trial date.


Almena and co-defendant Max Harris both face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the December 2016 fire at the Fruitvale warehouse.

Like Serra, Harris' attorney told reporters that much of his defense will involve diverting blame to others.

"We want to humiliate and embarrass every public official who didn't do their job," said Curtis Briggs, Harris' attorney. "We want to expose and make transparent all of the government malfeasance. We want this to be the most painful trial that the City of Oakland and County of Alameda have ever endured."

RELATED: Judge sets April 2 trial date in Oakland Ghost Ship Fire case

Between now and the trial date in April, a judge will consider two motions in the Ghost Ship case.

The first involves Serra's request to have the original plea agreement re-instated; the deal that was thrown out by Judge Cramer last month.

RELATED: Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty

A second motion to move the Ghost Ship trial out of Alameda County will be heard by another judge in November.

"My client, from my perspective, has been falsely compared with Charles Manson, you know, some kind of a killer," said Serra. "So he has in my view been assassinated by the press."

For for full coverage on the investigation into Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship Fire, visit this page.

VIDEO: Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
EMBED More News Videos

Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ghost ship firecrimecourtcourt casefatal firedeadly fireOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Judge sets April 2 trial date in Ghost Ship Fire case
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty
DA says she won't accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case
More ghost ship fire
Top Stories
Bay Area child, senior care company owners accused of running human trafficking ring
Ritzy SF home littered with drug paraphernalia, trash after Airbnb rental
Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
Nicki Minaj says she wants to donate to Geoffrey Owens
Baby sun bear born at Chester Zoo takes her very first steps
Delta Fire near Redding burns 24,000 acres, no containment
Woman blows off fingers after mistaking dynamite for candle
Show More
Mom, 3-year-old trampled by giraffe apparently protecting its calf
Urban Shield underway in Pleasanton with changes
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
Judge sets April 2 trial date in Ghost Ship Fire case
Santa Clara deputies hold special operation for 'Rail Safety Month'
More News