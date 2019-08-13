FasTrak mistake snowballs into big DMV fines

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Registering your car should be a simple thing. But a Bay Area man ran into a buzzsaw of bureaucracy. It took him more thanjust to register his car. And he needed help from 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney.Public agencies should work seamlessly together -- but in real life that doesn't always happen. This viewer admits he made a small mistake -- but couldn't believe how it snowballed into a four-month ordeal just to get the tags for his car.It all began with a simple trip across the Golden Gate Bridge. It grew into a quagmire of bureaucracy that kept Eric Ensign tangled up for months.How did a bridge crossing turn into such a big problem?"It was frustrating," said Ensign. "An archaic system not set up for success."Well since there are no toll takers on the Golden Gate Bridge, FasTrak mailed Ensign a toll invoice. But it went to hisin Santa Clara, and the post office didn't forward it. So Ensign forgot about it, until he got his DMV renewal notice."And to my surprise, when I opened it I saw this $81 penalty," he said.With all the penalties, Ensign's $7 bridge toll had grown to $81 - which he had to pay to register his car."I was kind of shocked, so I called FasTrak. I said why, and they said, 'cause I didn't put a FasTrak account number," Ensign said.Ensign wrote a long essay appealing the fine. FasTrak didn't respond.Ensign has no FasTrak account. It took two months to clear it all up. Then, another delay."You have to do it by mail," Ensign explained. The DMV won't let you renew online if you have to clear a penalty, so he mailed in all the paperwork."Didn't hear anything for four weeks," said Ensign.The DMV said wait six weeks. By then it was too late."Eight weeks later, I called and they said it takes eight weeks!" Ensign said. "Technically my registration is expired."What if he got pulled over? "They said well basically that's up to the police officer's discretion," he said.Luckily police didn't ticket him, but the DMV did charge him a late fee! $172."At that point I was kind of fed up," said Ensign.Ensign contacted 7 On Your Side. We contacted the DMV. They said:The DMV receives up to 50,000 vehicle registration renewals by mail every day. It's unfortunate that someone might refer to this as a "pile" but items are carefully cataloged in order of receipt and processed in an organized fashion.The DMV sent his new tags -- and waived that late fee."So I hope we're done with it!" said Ensign.The DMV says it receives 50,000 mail-in renewals every singleAnd police are aware of the backlog; a spokesman said law enforcement generally won't pull you over if you're just two months expired.