'This can only create more hate': Azerbaijan Cultural Society building vandalized in Los Gatos

Thousands of Armenian Americans and their supporters marched across the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday to call for an end to conflict. A conflict with deep history between Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, someone vandalized the Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California's office building.Graffiti was sprayed on the outside of the building in Los Gatos, which ABC7 had to blur due to the expletives.A board member tells ABC7 this does not help ease tensions between the Azerbaijan and Armenian communities."I think that this can only create more hate, create more distrust and if we are to co-exist peacefully here or in Karabakh as Azerbaijan always wanted to then we need to stop these kind of hateful acts, come together and find common ground," said Bakhtiyar Neyman from the Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California.The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), San Francisco Chapter, released a statement condemning the vandalism, saying, in part, they are "shocked to learn about the graffiti discovered this morning at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Los Gatos.""We condemn this and all such acts of hate targeting any person or group, irrespective of their background," the statement continued.The full statement from ANCA SF reads:This is the first time ABC7 has heard of the Azerbaijan community being targeted.There have been several incidents targeting associated with Armenian community.