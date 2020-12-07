BART board approves labor agreements despite looming deficit, federal funding still in limbo

The agreed-upon package includes a wage freeze for 2021, but modest raises of less than 1% in 2022 and 2023.
These raises will take effect only if ridership returns to at least 60 percent of levels before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Bay Area.
RELATED: BART discusses lean $915 million budget for upcoming year amid low ridership due to COVID-19
"We're doing the financially responsible thing to do," BART Board President Bevan Dufty says. "This is a difficult time, but I think the employees are proud that to come to work and offer a service and I think people appreciate it."
BART director Debora Allen told her colleagues minutes before the vote, "We shouldn't be budgeting to hopeful aspiration."
Allen is among critics who say a system facing a projected $200 million dollar deficit by the end of the next fiscal year should not be locking itself in to any labor agreements now.
"If this were your household budget, it would mean you want to decide about your clothing allowance before food and shelter," California State Senator Steve Glazer of Orinda says, "it's out of balance. They don't know how much they're going to have to save on labor costs."
RELATED: BART approves new budget, millions of dollars in cuts, additional spending in preventing coronavirus spread
Last month, the BART Board approved a plan to offer early retirement packages to thousands of employees, but management will not know how many of those employees will accept the offer until later this month.
At the same time, lawmakers in Washington are still battling over a COVID-19 relief package that could include more than $300 million in federal money for BART.
"Public transportation is really the life-blood of so many people, so many essential workers, so many healthcare workers, so many low income people, so many black and brown people," said United States Representative Barbara Lee, D-Oakland. "So we cannot let our public transit systems not be funded."
RELATED: Plea from labor groups for funds to prevent major transit layoffs
BART is primarily funded by passenger revenues, and leadership expects it may take years to build back ridership to pre-pandemic levels.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic