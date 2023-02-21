BART service resumes between Fruitvale, Coliseum following earlier fire near tracks

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART service has resumed between Fruitvale and Coliseum stations in Oakland after a fire near the tracks was extinguished, the transit agency said Tuesday.

Expect residual delays in service on the Berryessa line in all directions.

The fire has been extinguished.

A/C Transit is providing bus service between Fruitvale and Coliseum on bus 1T from International Blvd with a transfer to bus 73 to/from Coliseum.

