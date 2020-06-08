Reopening California

BART adds extra trains on Yellow Line between Pleasant Hill and Daly City as ridership begins to increase

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 is committed to Building a Better Bay Area, and helping you navigate four main pillars including education, health, the economy and our changing workplace.

BART says it's taking another step toward restoring service as stay-at-home restrictions begin to ease in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This means BART riders who use the Yellow Line will be getting some breathing room.

RELATED: Rearranged seats and personal hand straps: BART reveals 15-step plan to getting service back on track

Starting today, BART will add 3 trains to the morning and afternoon commute on the Yellow Line between Pleasant Hill to Daly City.

In the morning, the 3 added trains will originate at Pleasant Hill at 6:16 a.m., 6:46 a.m., 7:16 a.m.

In the afternoon, the 3 added trains will originate at Daly City at 3:55 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

BART officials say they are making the changes because ridership is picking up, and they want to give people room to spread out. Commuters say they have definitely noticed.

"Last week the seats started disappearing," said Jaymie Dasilveira of Concord. "So now people are walking around, looking around and trying to find a place to sit. No one wants to sit next to each other. So yeah, we need that extra train now."

RELATED: Contra Costa County reveals plan to reopen bars, gyms, bowling alleys and more by July 1

BART also wants to switch everyone to Clipper cards, and eliminate paper tickets.

Starting today, the Dublin/Pleasanton Station will go Clipper-card only.

The goal is to convert the whole system to only Clipper cards.

The following stations will be converted in June:

  • Week of June 15: Coliseum and Oakland International Airport stations

  • Week of June 22: Montgomery Street Station

  • Week of June 29: Civic Center Station

    • Remember to stay six feet apart on the trains, and all passengers will be also required to wear a mask at all times.



    If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
    Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    trafficpleasant hillwalnut creekdaly citycoronavirus californiapublic transportationcoronavirusmass transitreopening californiabartcovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    REOPENING CALIFORNIA
    Pet grooming resumes in Alameda County
    Thurmond gives guidance to reopen CA schools
    Contra Costa Co. lays out plan to reopen bars, gyms, more
    Sonoma Co. church reopens after update to COVID-19 health order
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Thurmond gives guidance to reopen CA schools
    Contra Costa Co. lays out plan to reopen bars, gyms, more
    Group calls for justice, holds march for man fatally shot by CHP in Oakland
    Hundreds at public viewing pay respects to George Floyd
    Bond raised to $1M for officer charged in Floyd's death
    When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
    MLB offers 76-game season, up to 75% of salaries: Source
    Show More
    South Bay woman makes blankets for people who lost loved ones to COVID-19
    Young boy holds solo protest against racial injustice
    WATCH TODAY: Santa Cruz sheriff gives update on ambush killing
    George Floyd live updates: SJ budget proposal to include police reforms
    Everything we know about suspect arrested for killing Santa Cruz Co. deputy
    More TOP STORIES News