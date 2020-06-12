'It is racist': BART director criticized for comment on murder

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART director Debora Allen is getting a lot of flack for her response to a public comment about BART police officers.
"'BART PD murders people?' That's not true. The definition of murder is the unlawful premeditated killing of one human being by another. It's just simply a false statement. Statements made like this right now at a time of such turmoil and unrest really, I can only guess are politically motivated."
Allen said the board of directors should take action to prevent such statements. Her comment drew criticism from her colleagues.
"We cannot just simply pick and choose what we want to hear," said Janice Li. "And any attempt to silence public comment is unconscionable to me."
"The dog whistles that are consistent with the political agenda that uplifts structural racism that black men and women who succumb to unlawful use of force by law enforcement were to blame... it is unconscionable and it is racist," said BART Board President Lateefah Simon.
Simon referenced the death of Oscar Grant as an example of unlawful use of force. Grant was a black man who was shot and killed by a BART police officer in 2009.
The officer was convicted for involuntary manslaughter and acquitted of second-degree murder.
The verdict disappointed the Alameda County District Attorney.
People on Twitter are calling for Allen to be removed from the BART board. ABC7 has reached out her for comment and have yet to hear back.
