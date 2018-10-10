SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --If you feel like BART has been a little more crowded recently, it's not your imagination. And, it could stay that way for at least another week.
More people are taking the train.
It's likely because of the road closures going on during repairs to steel beams at the Salesforce Transit Center.
Closures are expected to last until October 17.
TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco
BART saw an increase of passengers the last week of September when the Transit Center closed.
It was also the week of the Salesforce Dreamforce convention, which brought thousands of people to the city.
Not as many people rode BART last week, but a few days still saw higher than average ridership.
BART typically sees about 420,000 riders each weekday.
Get the latest stories and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to get around during Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure in SF
- Exclusive peek inside San Francisco's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
- San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers
- Tour the brand new Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco
- Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
- $2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds, great expectations
- Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony held in San Francisco