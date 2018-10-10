RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you feel like BART has been a little more crowded recently, it's not your imagination. And, it could stay that way for at least another week.More people are taking the train.It's likely because of the road closures going on during repairs to steel beams at the Salesforce Transit Center.Closures are expected to last until October 17.BART saw an increase of passengers the last week of September when the Transit Center closed.It was also the week of the Salesforce Dreamforce convention, which brought thousands of people to the city.Not as many people rode BART last week, but a few days still saw higher than average ridership.BART typically sees about 420,000 riders each weekday.