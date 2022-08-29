Sunday's SF stabbing marks 2nd violent scene at a BART location in 48 hours

Sunday's San Francisco stabbing marks the second violent scene at a BART location in 48 hours, the prior incident taking place in Oakland.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A man died on a BART platform in San Francisco's Mission District Sunday.

It's the second violent situation to unfold on a BART train or at a BART station within 48 hours.

Sunday, an officer could be seen roping off the area around the San Francisco BART station at 24th and Mission with yellow crime scene tape after a man died on a train platform below.

"Appears to have one stab wound to the chest," said an emergency dispatcher.

Those from BART said: "Our surveillance cameras show two adult males arguing near the elevator at approximately 1:40 p.m. before one individual stabs the second individual near the station elevator. The stabbing victim walked down the stairs into the station and subsequently collapsed on the platform."

A move that led to this: "Currently the 24th street station is closed due to BART Police activity," said a dispatcher.

That stabbing victim later died on the platform.

It's the second violent seen involving a BART station or BART train within 48 hours. Friday, in a separate case, gunshots rang out on a train near the Fruitvale Station.

"BART Emergency, 503 Lake Merritt to a shooting on the train requesting an ambulance," said a dispatcher.

When that train arrived at the Lake Merritt Station an officer applied a tourniquet to the gunshot victim's wound. That victim survived but sadly the stabbing victim on Sunday did not.

Sunday's stabbing also happened in an area that had been previously fenced off by the city as a way to try and crack down on the sale of stolen goods. Those fences those were removed by protesters lase week.

BART police released no information regarding a suspect description but according to scanner traffic they spent much of the afternoon looking for someone who had left the area on an electric scooter. No arrests made and at this point police have not released the surveillance video.

A statement from BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez at 4 p.m., Aug. 28, 2022 said: The BART Police Department is leading the investigation into a fatal stabbing this afternoon at street level on the 24th Street Plaza above 24th Street Mission Station.Our surveillance cameras show two adult males arguing near the elevator at approximately 1:40 p.m. before one individual stabs the second individual near the station elevator. The stabbing victim walked down the stairs into the station and subsequently collapsed on the platform. The suspect fled the area. BART personnel attempted to aid the victim but the male, who has not yet been identified, unfortunately died from his injuries. BART Police are working with the San Francisco Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend the suspect.

