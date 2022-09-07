Extreme heat impacts BART services in East Bay

BART was forced to close the track in both directions between Concord and Pleasant Hill on Tuesday because of heat-related issues.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Some PG &E customers in the East Bay now have their power back after they lost electricity for around 20 hours.

PG &E crews could be seen high above the ground in Concord, working to try and restore power Tuesday evening.

"It went out about 10 o'clock last night," said Carla Rosales.

"I didn't sleep that good because I was pretty hot," her son Sammy told us.

RELATED: Bay Area heat wave: Record-breaking 116 degrees, surviving without AC, modified school schedules

"It was still out this morning so I just tried to keep everything closed up hoping that it would be back on," said Rosales who was excited to leave her neighborhood Tuesday morning knowing that the air conditioning was on at work.

Sammy, excited about school after quite the night.

"I normally just get a wet towel and I just put it anywhere on me. Well in the car it was literally, it was literally 124 in the car," said Sammy.

20 hours after this Concord neighborhood lost power, it finally came back on around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Widespread rolling blackouts averted but PG &E outages still possible due to weather-related issues

Crowds of people who were riding BART not so lucky Tuesday night, rushing to buses as the transit agency was forced to close the track in both directions between Concord and Pleasant Hill because of heat related issues.

Some though, taking all the heat problems with a 'glass half full' kind of attitude.

"These aren't the guys to get mad at, they're just out here working hard so," said Tommy Wooten of Concord.

"At least tonight we'll be able to sleep with our air on hopefully," said Rosales.

As to those BART issues, the transit agency says they will be working overnight to try and resurface part of the track. There is a hope that service will be restored by the morning commute.

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED PG &E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live