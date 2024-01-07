Community helps SJ Filipino food truck get back up and running after collision

The San Jose-based food truck Barya is back. Friday night marked the truck's official reopening of serving its Filipino American food.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose-based food truck Barya is back.

Friday night marked the truck's official reopening of serving its Filipino American food.

Barya Kitchen was parked outside the children's museum, CuriOdyssey, in San Mateo.

We first met Selina Wong, the operations manager, and Rod Reyes, founder of Barya, in December.

It was days after their food truck was sideswiped and heavily damaged by another food truck, that someone had just stolen out of the same lot they were both parked in.

A month before that, their insurance company stopped covering commercial vehicles.

The couple started a GoFundMe and it didn't take long for the community to help.

"As soon as we posted it we got tons of support. And it was kind of overwhelming it was just like wow -- this is amazing," Reyes said.

With over $11,000 of donations, the truck was in the repair shop a week later.

Executive Director of CuriOdessey Aragon Burlingham, said some of his staff members donated.

"I think none of us are thriving unless all of us are thriving and when you see someone or a group that isn't, you want to reach out and help and that's really what it's all about," Burlingham said.

Reyes founded Barya seven years ago in memory of his mother.

In 2022, a state food code went into effect that allowed mobile food operations to be stored at a private home.

It's a law not many small business owners know about, that included Reyes.

"I did not know that, because when we got the truck in 2021, our health inspector told us we had to park it in a gated lot," Reyes said.

He could see how it could help small business owners in some ways, but to him it's too risky with the expensive equipment.

The goal of Barya and his Filipino cooking is to eventually open a brick-and-mortar restaurant where Reyes can park the food truck.

As for what's next, the couple is booked out until May.

They would like to expand their team this year and are actively looking for someone to hire for the front of the house and another cook.

Wong and Reyes want to thank everyone for helping them get their business on wheels back.

"We're beyond grateful for everybody that's helped us and supported us along the way. And you know, like we're glad that we're back up and running, and we definitely want to just come back harder and like support the community that supported us," Reyes said.

A collaboration event between Barya, Drae's Lemonade and Voyager Craft Coffee will be held Sunday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Voyager in Cupertino.

