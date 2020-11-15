batkid

FROM THE ARCHIVES: 7-year anniversary since Batkid saved San Francisco

It is the seventh anniversary since cancer survivor, Miles Scott, put on his Batsuit and transformed into Batkid saving "Gotham City."
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Seven years ago "Batkid" saved San Francisco.

On November 15, 2013, the wish of then five-year-old Miles Scott, who was battling leukemia, came true as he became Batman's sidekick, "Batkid."

More than 16,000 volunteers helped turned Miles' "Make-A-Wish" into a reality by transforming San Francisco into "Gotham City."

RELATED: 5-year anniversary of Batkid saving San Francisco

Since that eventful day, Miles appeared in the documentary called "Batkid Begins" in 2015 which spoke about Miles and his day as Batkid.







PHOTOS: Batkid plays hero for a day in San Francisco


Who can forget Miles' batsuit, batmobile, the late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee giving him the key to the city as well as the huge crowds of people from all over the Bay Area cheering Miles on?

Watch the video above to watch how Miles' wish to be a superhero came to life

For more stories and videos related to Batkid, visit this page.
