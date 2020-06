Bay Area Fourth of July Fireworks and Events 2020

EAST BAY

NORTH BAY

SF/PENINSULA

City of San Francisco Fireworks Show - CANCELED



Foster City Fourth of July Celebration - DISTANCED/VIRTUAL



Half Moon Bay Parade & BBQ - CANCELED



Redwood City Chalk Full of Fun Festival - DISTANCED/VIRTUAL

SOUTH BAY

Fourth of July fireworks displays are set to light up the skies all over the Bay Area. From parades to concerts, use this page to explore 2020 Independence Day events near you or in other counties.