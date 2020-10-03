air quality

Moderate to poor air quality, gusty winds in North, East Bay Valleys amid Glass Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Northwest winds are providing some cooling Saturday along the coast with a little more moisture in the air.

This is some good news but there still is a whole lot of smoke and haze in our atmosphere today.

High level smoke at about 4,000 feet will continue to adversely affect our air quality today.

RELATED: 'Worst day in the forecast': Bay Area getting hit with smoke, heat, dangerous winds

Sensors are indicating moderate to poor air quality in the North and East Bay Valleys.

In addition, gusty winds up to 30 mph will continue to fan the flames of the Glass Fire making for another day of critical fire weather despite the slightly cooler coastal temperatures and wind shift today.


Sunday will be cooler everywhere and winds should bring better moisture content in the early morning and overnight even in the hills, but air quality will still be hazy.

RELATED: 'You can cut it with a knife': Thick smoke keeping Bay Area temperatures cooler during trifecta of dangerous weather

Air Quality will slowly improve as breezy south winds take over to start the work week.

A significant pattern change is still anticipated the end of the week for possible rain and temperatures below season averages.

