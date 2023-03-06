Storm timeline: Atmospheric river may slam CA Friday, causing flood threats

Sunshine mixes with showers and the potential for hail at times for a chilly day with highs in the low to mid 50s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monday is another unsettled day as sunshine will be mixing with showers at times. Any shower has the potential for brief hail.

Best chance for rain is before 10 a.m. this morning and then after 3 p.m. this afternoon. This is a Level 1 on the SIS.

We are also monitoring Friday closely as an atmospheric river looks to slam into California. The details on timing and amounts still need to be ironed out.

We do know this is a 'warm storm' meaning high snow levels above 8,000 ft.

Flooding could be a threat locally, but the concern is for the Sierra where heavy rain and snow melt could create river flooding.

