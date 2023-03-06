Storm timeline: Atmospheric river may slam CA Friday, causing flood threats

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monday is another unsettled day as sunshine will be mixing with showers at times. Any shower has the potential for brief hail.
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Best chance for rain is before 10 a.m. this morning and then after 3 p.m. this afternoon. This is a Level 1 on the SIS.
We are also monitoring Friday closely as an atmospheric river looks to slam into California. The details on timing and amounts still need to be ironed out.
VIDEO: Sierra reaching record snow pack; more flurries expected in Lake Tahoe area
We do know this is a 'warm storm' meaning high snow levels above 8,000 ft.
Flooding could be a threat locally, but the concern is for the Sierra where heavy rain and snow melt could create river flooding.
RELATED: Latest Weather Forecast
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live