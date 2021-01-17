Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits south of Gilroy

Likely the reason we felt this earthquake in San Francisco even though we are 70+ miles away from the epicenter is because it looked to occur on the San Andreas Fault. Which then rippled north into the City. pic.twitter.com/H2BcofnBoJ — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 17, 2021

Our recent (past 5 years) M4.0 or greater earthquakes have happened in the East Bay. Been years since we've had a M4.0 or greater on the San Andreas fault here in the Bay Area. — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 17, 2021

Track inspections complete with no reports of damage. — SFBART (@SFBART) January 17, 2021

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit near Gilroy Saturday night and was felt across the Bay Area.The quake was centered in Aromas, Calif., 47 miles south of San Jose and hit at 8:01 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The USGS says the quake had a depth of 7.9 km.Viewers from Santa Cruz to San Francisco let us know they felt the shake.Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the earthquake was likely on the San Andreas fault, which is why it was felt so far.There were no reports of damage.