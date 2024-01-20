Live storm updates: Flood Watch issued for North Bay Area starting Sunday, NWS says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Multiple storms are bringing wet weather back to the Bay Area with the wet pattern continuing into early next week. Saturday, Sunday and Monday are Level 2 Moderate storms on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. Sunday night though Monday morning will see another round of heavy rain. Monday morning could also see thunderstorms.

SATURDAY

4:30 p.m.: Flood Watch issued for North Bay Area starting Sunday night, NWS says

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch, meaning hazardous weather is possible, for the North Bay from 8 p.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Monday.

Excessive rainfall may bring minor to moderate flooding with rapid rises in creeks and streams and a risk of landslides in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties, forecasters said Saturday afternoon.

One to two inches of rain is expected by early Monday for the North Bay valleys, the weather service said.

Two to three inches is possible for the coastal mountains, and as much as four inches across the highest peaks, forecasters said.

The rest of the Bay Area is expected to receive from a half inch to one-and-a-half inches, according to forecasters.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

This story will be updated with new information as it is available.

