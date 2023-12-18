TIMELINE: Level 2 system causes messy commute before rain becomes lighter

There is a level 2 storm until 10 a.m. with heavy rain creating pockets of flooding, leading to flood advisories and a slow morning commute. Rain will become lighter and scattered in nature after 10 a.m. and downgraded to a level 1.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Storms are making their way back into the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing heavy showers in some regions.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a timeline of what to expect.

We are tracking rain through Wednesday. Here is the current forecast using the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Monday: Level 2 until 10 a.m., Level 1 after 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Level 1

Wednesday: Level 1

Monday

Rain will be heavy at times until 10 a.m.

Some of the biggest concerns include flooding on roads, spin-outs, and a slow commute.

After 10 a.m., rain becomes light and more scattered in nature. The Level 2 moderate storm will turn to a Level 1 light storm.

Winds will turn gusty this afternoon between 20-40 mph.

Tuesday & Wednesday

The Tuesday morning commute will be slick with more downpours.

The rain continues as it slides south along the central coast into later Wednesday.

Additional rainfall will put 4 day totals to nearly 4" in the far North Bay & mainly 2-3" for the rest of the Bay Area.

