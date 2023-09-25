Timeline: Northern CA storm to bring light rain to North Bay

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma is tracking a storm in the Pacific Northwest, which will bring light showers to Northern California.

The best chance for showers in the Bay Area will be in the North Bay after sunset Monday. The ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale is not being used for this weak system.

Little to no rain is anticipated in the South Bay or Inland East Bay.

The chance of showers is gone by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Upcoming wet forecast speeds up grape harvest in NorCal's wine country

It's not unusual this time of the year to see storms forming on the west coast. The lack of any intense heat waves this season and now the pattern beginning to signal the storm door is open across the west means chances are increasing we could escape an intense fire season this year.

