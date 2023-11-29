Showers are leading to slick roads and low visibility this morning but will move out around 10 a.m. for a dry afternoon with sunshine to finish the day.

Timeline: Rain will move out of Bay Area after wet morning commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers and isolated downpours continued overnight into Wednesday but won't last past the morning.

This is a Level 1 on ABC7's Exclusive Storm Impact Scale and will be out of the Bay Area by 10 a.m. this morning.

Impacts from the rain include slick travel, ponding on roads, and low visibility for the morning commute.

A dry afternoon is expected with peeks of sunshine to finish the day.

