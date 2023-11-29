  • Watch Now

Timeline: Rain will move out of Bay Area after wet morning commute

ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 2:45PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Rain ends this morning, dry and sunny afternoon
Showers are leading to slick roads and low visibility this morning but will move out around 10 a.m. for a dry afternoon with sunshine to finish the day.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Showers and isolated downpours continued overnight into Wednesday but won't last past the morning.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

This is a Level 1 on ABC7's Exclusive Storm Impact Scale and will be out of the Bay Area by 10 a.m. this morning.

Impacts from the rain include slick travel, ponding on roads, and low visibility for the morning commute.

A dry afternoon is expected with peeks of sunshine to finish the day.

