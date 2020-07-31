building a better bay area

Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Going back to school looks a lot different this year.

ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area Back to School week confronts the many challenges Bay Area schools, students and families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts in education, leaders in child development, families and teachers will bring you guidance and creative solutions for addressing safety measures, remote learning and mental health.

Watch Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School all next week on ABC7.

For more learning resources, go here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscomarinsan mateooaklandsan joseback to schoolbuilding a better bay areaschoolcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
7 On Your Side answers housing questions
Will face masks and eye goggles be the new masking requirement in SF?
Survey shows how different generations cope with COVID-19 stress
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF to announce $120M cut to police
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
LIVE: Lawmakers hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 and poverty
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
100 laptops stolen from SF school in early morning burglary
Show More
1 hospitalized after 2-alarm apartment building fire in SF
7 On Your Side answers housing questions
Berkeley police investigating officer-involved shooting
Isaias on track for US East Coast; Florida issues hurricane watch
Answers to Election Day questions stirred by Trump's tweets
More TOP STORIES News