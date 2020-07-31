ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area Back to School week confronts the many challenges Bay Area schools, students and families are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experts in education, leaders in child development, families and teachers will bring you guidance and creative solutions for addressing safety measures, remote learning and mental health.
Watch Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School all next week on ABC7.
For more learning resources, go here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
- Here's which CA counties can reopen schools and salons amid COVID-19 pandemic
- COVID-19 learning pods: Here's how they work and what Bay Area schools say about them
- New 'learning hub' program could help thousands of SF students with distance learning this fall
- CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
- South Bay mother desperate for in-person learning options for son with special needs, fears delay in his progress
- California 'racing against the clock' to close digital divide before school starts, state superintendent says
Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.