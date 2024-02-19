TIMELINE: Level 3 storm with chance for tornado, severe thunderstorms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has the chance for severe storms Monday which could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and even the potential for a tornado. The North Bay/Interior East Bay bordering the Sac Valley are at highest risk locally for a tornado. Sacramento is the area with the best chance of seeing a tornado Monday. We are at a Level 3 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale for the severe potential.
Here's a breakdown of what to expect.
Showers will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but both days are a Level 1.
