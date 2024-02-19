  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: Level 3 storm with chance for tornado, severe thunderstorms

ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Monday, February 19, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has the chance for severe storms Monday which could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and even the potential for a tornado. The North Bay/Interior East Bay bordering the Sac Valley are at highest risk locally for a tornado. Sacramento is the area with the best chance of seeing a tornado Monday. We are at a Level 3 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale for the severe potential.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the Level 3 strong storm moving into the Bay Area Monday.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

MONDAY STORM LEVEL 3

  • Morning morning storms will mainly be in the North Bay.
  • Between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. storms will move south into the East Bay and South Bay.
  • If a tornado was to form, it would likely be between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. The highest chances would be Livermore, Antioch, Solano County, Napa County.
  • The severe weather threat is over after 7 p.m.
  • Flood Watches and Wind Advisories are in effect all day.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Showers will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but both days are a Level 1.

