TIMELINE: Level 3 storm with chance for tornado, severe thunderstorms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has the chance for severe storms Monday which could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and even the potential for a tornado. The North Bay/Interior East Bay bordering the Sac Valley are at highest risk locally for a tornado. Sacramento is the area with the best chance of seeing a tornado Monday. We are at a Level 3 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale for the severe potential.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the Level 3 strong storm moving into the Bay Area Monday.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

MONDAY STORM LEVEL 3

Morning morning storms will mainly be in the North Bay.

Between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. storms will move south into the East Bay and South Bay.

If a tornado was to form, it would likely be between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. The highest chances would be Livermore, Antioch, Solano County, Napa County.

The severe weather threat is over after 7 p.m.

Flood Watches and Wind Advisories are in effect all day.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Showers will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but both days are a Level 1.

