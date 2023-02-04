Timeline: Showers return to Bay Area today and tomorrow, Winter Storm Warning in Sierra

A Level 1 storm arrives this afternoon and evening with gusty winds and rain as travel to Tahoe will be difficult to impossible. Here's what to expect.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Level 1 storm arrives this afternoon and evening with gusty winds and rain, briefly heavy at times.

Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

A Winter Storm Warning will go up in the Sierra at 4 p.m. today and remain in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. One to three feet of snow is expected above 5,000'.

The heavy snow and gusty winds will make travel difficult to impossible.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. It starts out rainy and windy.

Scattered showers will continue in the afternoon before tapering by evening. A cooler day is expected. Chilly mornings await early next week followed by milder afternoons.

