Storm timeline: Here's how much more rain and snow the Bay Area is expecting Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A level 2 system brings more light to moderate rain this morning with a wintry mix in higher elevations.
Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch in the lower elevations to .75" in the higher elevations.
Heavier showers could contain small hail & isolated gusts of 30-40 mph. A slight chance of a thunderstorms remain as well.
Snow levels could drop to as low as 1,500 feet in heavier showers.
A local snow Advisory remains in effect through this afternoon above 3000 feet where snow could be up to a foot.
Rain tapers later tonight with amounts today ranging from .35" to .75".
This system will move south out of the area later today.
A break in the wet weather arrives tomorrow afternoon & lasts through Friday with a very modest warming trend.
Rain returns over the weekend.
