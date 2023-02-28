Another round of rain is moving into the Bay Area, bringing more cold downpours with low snow levels before a break in the wet weather for the rest of the week.

Storm timeline: Here's how much more rain and snow the Bay Area is expecting Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A level 2 system brings more light to moderate rain this morning with a wintry mix in higher elevations.

Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch in the lower elevations to .75" in the higher elevations.

Heavier showers could contain small hail & isolated gusts of 30-40 mph. A slight chance of a thunderstorms remain as well.

Snow levels could drop to as low as 1,500 feet in heavier showers.

A local snow Advisory remains in effect through this afternoon above 3000 feet where snow could be up to a foot.

Rain tapers later tonight with amounts today ranging from .35" to .75".

This system will move south out of the area later today.

A break in the wet weather arrives tomorrow afternoon & lasts through Friday with a very modest warming trend.

Rain returns over the weekend.

