SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- A bear rescue in South Lake Tahoe proves the power of a mother's love.Three cubs got into trouble in the water on Sunday.When emergency crews got to the scene, they say a water rescue was already underway... by the cubs' mother.One by one, she swam each of her three cubs to safety.Firefighters posted the video, saying with Mother's Day approaching, it was the perfect time to share the story.