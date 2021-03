﻿Blue Shield meets with Bay Area counties to discuss vaccine allocation

Here's when Bay Area counties will begin the transition:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several Bay Area counties met with Blue Shield Wednesday to discuss how the statewide vaccination network will impact vaccine distribution.Most of the Bay Area will be in the last wave to be considered for additional doses due to COVID cases and deaths being relatively low in comparison to the rest of California.All counties will still be receiving vaccines while this transition is taking place."We are making sure we are vaccinating people in the right sequence," said Blue Shield CEO Paul Markovich.Markovich explains the company is using an algorithm that determines dose allocation for providers based on infection rates and vulnerable demographic areas."What is the infection rate for COVID-19 as a percentage of the population? What's the death rate for COVID-19 as a population? What percentage of the population lives in the lowest quartile healthy places index track?" Markovich said. "Because we know they are at the highest risk."Blue Shield does not have the authority to determine how much vaccine allocation goes to certain providers, but will make informed recommendations to the state, the company confirmed."They the state decide whether to take that recommendation or adjust it," said Markovich.Ultimately, more vaccine doses will be allotted to counties or providers with a larger eligible population. It raises the question, will counties that have already vaccinated a majority of their 65+ population receive less? It's unclear, but Blue Shield says the formula will keep changing as priorities do."So at some point in the future, for example, we hope to have vaccinated most if not all of the people over the age of 65," Markovich said. "So you're not going to have that be a part of the formula anymore...it's going to shift and change."The insurance giant vowed to have three million doses administered per week by March 1. But, Markovich says the state is only receiving half that supply -- the constraint continuing to be supplied.Blue Shield says in order for California to receive the maximum allotment of doses, there need to be accurate data and inventory checks to ensure the incoming supply can meet the demand. That's why the company is implementing what's called athat will keep tabs on which doses are going to counties and providers and how many are being administered.Once counties transition to Blue Shield's network, vaccination appointments will still be made through the state's site