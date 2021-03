Here's how to get 'walk-up' vaccine at Oakland Coliseum

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

The mass coronavirus vaccination sites in Oakland and Los Angeles have administered first vaccine doses to more than 168,000 state residents in their first two weeks, according to state and federal officials.The vaccination sites, located at the Oakland Coliseum and California State University Los Angeles, are being operated through a partnership between the state's Office of Emergency Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Defense.At the Coliseum majority of people have been opting into the drive-thru option for their appointment but the site's "walk-up" alternative may be faster.The same tier of people who are otherwise eligible can sign up for a "walk-up" vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum site.The only way to get to it is at the Coliseum BART station, and then by utilizing the pedestrian bridge that goes over to the Coliseum. People can park their cars at the station and walk over, ride BART to the Coliseum Station, take a special AC Transit free shuttle, or use any other means of transportation to get to the BART station. Go to Myturn.ca.gov and make sure to indicate "walk-up" when making your appointment.No, but you must be in a tier that is currently eligible.As little as a half-hour, including the 15 minute observation period. The lines in the drive-thru side have been as much as three hours long.No, it was happening in the early stages of the vaccine site, but not anymore. FEMA says the supply of vaccine is now being strictly monitored and calibrated to serve those on a given day and that essentially there are no longer "leftovers." Find out more information here about taking BART to the Oakland Coliseum. Find out more information here about taking AC Transit to the Oakland Coliseum.