New surveillance images released from night of Bay Area tech exec Bob Lee's stabbing death

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As Nima Momeni awaits his upcoming preliminary hearing in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, ABC7 News has obtained new surveillance images documenting the final moments the two were together the night of Lee's death.

The first set of pictures show Lee arriving at Nima Momeni's sister Khazar Momeni's Millennium Tower home at 12:39 a.m. on April 4.

Around 2 a.m., Lee and Nima Momeni get into the elevator and then leave the building together, where they get into Momeni's car with Lee in the passenger seat.

According to court documents filed by Momeni's defense attorney Paula Canny, Momeni had a large knife between the driver's seat and console of the car, which he was known to carry regularly in his car.

Prosecutors have said the murder weapon was a kitchen knife taken from Khazar's apartment with Momeni's DNA on the handle and Lee's DNA on the blade.

After driving around, Momeni parks the vehicle at the end of Main Street according to court documents, which also say that by nest cam, people get out of the car.

In her filing, Canny describes the people as "indiscernible blurs" and writes, when the blurs separate the BMW drives away.

She further suggests that Lee, seen walking in these photos, appears "healthy" and "not mortally wounded."

That's when he approaches a white sedan believed to be a rideshare vehicle he'd called. The car drives off before Lee staggers and falls according to the court filings.

Canny also filed 18 letters in support of Momeni from his family, friends and neighbors. They detail abuse Momeni, his mother and sister sustained at the hands of his father in Iran and how the family fled to San Francisco.

The judge in the case recently said it was hard for the court to reconcile the letters with what appears to be an inexplicable homicide.

Momeni is being held without bail. Against Canny's advice, he chose not to waive time and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

"It's super complicated because from his perspective, from any criminal defendant's perspective, they're in custody, who wants to be in jail, you know most people want their things to, their cases to proceed quickly, but most good lawyers want to look at everything and most good lawyers are risk averse," Canny told ABC7 News on Wednesday.

In making his recent decision, the judge said he didn't believe Momeni was a flight risk, but that he was a danger to others.

