Suspect in fatal stabbing of tech executive Bob Lee pleads not guilty, held without bail

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The suspect in the stabbing death of tech executive Bob Lee appeared in court Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Nima Momeni pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

The judge also granted the prosecution's request to hold Momeni without bail.

Momeni is accused of stabbing Lee in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood in the early morning hours of April 4.

Prosecutors claim it happened over a confrontation between the two over Momeni's sister.

