Super Bowl 2020: SF Boudin Bakery's master baker talks Super Bowl snacks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Whether hosting or attending a Super Bowl Party, the second best thing that brings people together is food -- the first being the actual game.

The Midday Live team held a Super Bowl pre-party spectacular featuring delicious snacks and a special guest, the master baker of San Francisco's Boudin Bakery.

For over 40 years, Fernando Padilla has been baking bread at the Fisherman's Wharf bakery and he shared that he was a "big, big 49ers fan."

In honor of the 49ers making it to the Super Bowl, Padilla wanted to do something special, so he started baking football-shaped sourdough!

The football-shaped bread can be bought at any of the Boudin Bakery locations across California, as long as supplies last, Padilla says.

"Boudin actually goes with the 49ers, we started in 1849," Padilla said.

In addition to football shaped sourdough loaves for your Super Bowl party, don't forget the dip!

ABC7 News' Meteorologist Mike Nicco shared his 'Super Tasty Chicken Bowl' recipe.

Mike Nicco's Super Tasty Chicken Bowl recipe

Mike Nicco's Super Tasty Chicken Bowl recipe

KGO-TV



The rest of the Midday Live crew shared chips, 49ers cupcakes and a football-shaped cake. Share your Super Bowl party snacks using #49erson7!

