exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Severely-burned Bay Area man with 20% chance to live makes miraculous recovery

It took four months and nine surgeries to get to this point, including one rare innovative procedure.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Severely-burned Bay Area man makes miraculous recovery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Sunnyvale man risked his life to put out a fire that he said was burning near a school.

He suffered severe burns and doctors said he had very little chance to live, but he survived.

At Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, 53-year-old Rogelio Garcia is taking his road to recovery one step at a time.

We have translated his interview with us.

"I'm very thankful for all the hospital has done," Garcia said.

RELATED: 1 dead following 3-alarm house fire in San Jose, officials say

Garcia was rescued by firefighters after trying to put out a fire himself burning near a school in November 2021.

"I began to take off my boots and I had my bag and I tried to put out the fire with my jacket but I couldn't. Then I heard a voice saying, 'he is burning, he is burning'. After that, I don't remember anything until I got here to the hospital."

Garcia suffered severe burns to more than 60 percent of his body.

His doctors say odds were stacked against him.

"His legs in particular, we'd say fourth or fifth degree," SCVMC Burn Unit Attending Surgeon Dr. Cliff Sheckter said. "He was burned all the way down to the bone. His chances of surviving this injury were at best 20% and not only has Rogelio survived, but as you can see, he's able to walk with assistance."

RELATED: Video shows massive roof collapse as crews battle 4-alarm fire in Campbell
EMBED More News Videos

Video captures the moment part of the roof gave into this massive four-alarm fire in Campbell at a vacant 50,000 sq. ft building.



It took four months and nine surgeries to get to this point, including one rare innovative procedure.

Doctors used an Epicell treatment to grow more than 5,000 square centimeters of new skin from Garcia's remaining unburned skin.

"We actually sent a small biopsy of his skin to a laboratory that is able to grow massive sheets of it," Dr. Sheckter said. "This was able to facilitate healing the majority of his burns."

Garcia is enjoying the little things in life, including a real meal after weeks on a liquid diet.

He told us he was so happy to eat a lengua burrito with salsa and a very delicious Coca-Cola.

RELATED: 1 dead in San Jose house fire, officials say arson unit investigating

It was a small reward for months of battle and fight.

"All the technology we have, all the care, all the rehabilitative services don't work if the patient doesn't want to see it through, but he did," Dr. Sheckter said.

"Being able to see him walk and be able to go up and downstairs, he's achieving his goals and overcoming obstacles," SCVMC Physical therapist Debbie Sifuentes said.

"Now I understand all the process they did so I can to be good again and I am very grateful to all at the Santa Clara hospital team," Garcia said.

Even after only being given a 20% chance to live, Tuesday he is going home.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta claraexclusivefirehospitalsurgeryburn injuries
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE: Alameda man body slams suspected Walgreens shoplifter
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area volunteer helping refugees in Ukraine
EXCLUSIVE: I-580 shooting victim describes 'waiting to die'
EXCLUSIVE: Man flung onto street trying to stop car burglary in SF
TOP STORIES
Only 30% of eligible Californians awarded COVID funeral assistance
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Alameda man body slams suspected Walgreens shoplifter
Russian lawmaker suggests taking back North Bay landmark
Dangerous Tesla stunt ends in crash: VIDEO
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Chevron: Richmond refinery strike should not impact gas prices
Show More
Disney closes Shanghai park as COVID-19 cases surge
Racial discrimination lawsuit filed against Google
Judge Jackson confronts senators at historic SCOTUS hearing
1 killed, 2 injured in massive weekend sideshows in Bay Area
'Right to Repair' catching on as companies update policies
More TOP STORIES News