Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff reveals his secret to success in new book

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- The founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Salesforce is sharing some of the secrets to success in a new book.

Marc Benioff talked to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts about his company's growth over the last 20 years.

He also talked about the core values of Salesforce, including pay equality. Benioff says he learned about it through two of his female executives. At first, he didn't believe it was happening, "it turned out actually through unconscious bias plus we had bought 60 companies," said Benioff. "So what we did is, we had to commit number one, we pay men and women equally. We pay equal pay for equal work."

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announces $17.2 million donation for schools in SF, Oakland

The Salesforce CEO and chairman wrote about experiences like this in his new book, "Trailblazer: The Power of Business as the Greatest Platform for Change," to further expand his reach and use his platform to promote equality in business.
