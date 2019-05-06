uber

Uber and Lyft drivers plan strikes in major cities to protest pay

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Rideshare drivers are planning coordinated protests against Uber, Lyft, and other companies later this week, to draw attention to their push for higher wages.

An organization representing for-hire drivers in New York City says its members will go on a two-hour strike against Uber and Lyft ahead of Uber's planned initial public stock offering.

The New York City Taxi Workers Alliance says its members voted not to drive for Uber or Lyft between 7 and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: Uber to sell shares at $44 to $50 each in stock market debut

San Francisco-based Uber is aiming to raise $9 billion in its initial public offering Thursday.

Drivers in other U.S. cities are planning a work stoppage Wednesday to demand a minimum wage. San Diego and Los Angeles demonstrators plan to strike for 24 hours compared to other cities where strikes will take place during peak traffic.

App-based drivers in New York City are already legally entitled to a minimum wage of about $17 an hour after expenses. The Taxi Workers Alliance says its demands include greater job security.

RELATED: Uber's IPO will create some big winners and a lot of disappointed drivers

In Los Angeles, the union says Uber cut their pay from 80 cents to 60 cents a mile last month.

A Lyft spokeswoman said Lyft drivers' hourly earnings have increased over the last two years.

An Uber spokesman said, "Whether it's more consistent earnings, stronger insurance protections or fully-funded four-year degrees for drivers or their families, we'll continue working to improve the experience for and with drivers."

See more stories on Uber and Lyft.

(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscolyftstriketechnologyrideshareu.s. & worlduber
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
Lyft vs. Uber: How their dockless e-bikes compare
Uber says glitch charged some passengers $1,300 instead of $13 in San Diego
Uber, Lyft drivers to protest in SF over wages, benefits
SF supervisors to vote on tax for Uber, Lyft riders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News