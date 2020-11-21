Q&A: Bay Area doctor, state lawmaker discuss possible impact of California's curfew

On ABC7's 3 p.m. show "Getting Answers," U.C. Berkeley epidemiologist Dr. Lee Riley and Sen. Melissa Melendez joined Kristen Sze to talk about the new curfew and how it will impact the state.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders curfew for most California counties
When asked if the stay at home order would prove effective, Dr. Riley said only time will tell.
"Most of the transmissions that we are seeing right now are in peoples' homes," said Dr. Riley. "(The state) should be focusing more on some other areas where they could make more of an impact. Such as really stressing contact investigations."
Dr. Riley believes that within a matter of days we will see counties that are in the red tier move into the purple tier, placing all of California under the "limited stay at home order."
See the tracker below to find out how COVID-19 cases are trending in your county.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full trend tracker in a new window
When it comes to following that curfew, Sen. Melissa Melendez says that might be difficult considering the governor doesn't seem to follow his own guidelines. Referring to the controversial French Laundry party Newsom attended earlier this month that involved more than three households.
However, Sen. Melendez admits that although this order may not affect a lot of people it will impact some business owners.
Watch the entire interview with Dr. Riley and Sen. Melendez in the video player above.
